Rain, light snow at few places

Islamabad

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, however rain thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills is expected in Makran, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Moderate fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, an official of Met office Rashid Bilal told APP.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. In last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday were Kalam -09°C, Malamjabba, Astore-06, Dir, Skardu, Kalat, Gupis -05°C, Quetta, Gilgit, Parachinar, Bagrot -04°C. Chitral -03°C, Murree 00°C, Muzaffarabad 01°C, Islamabad 02°C, Peshawar 04°C, Faisalabad 04°C, Lahore 05°C, Multan 06°C, Hyderbad 10°C and Karachi 13°C.

The Karachi Met Office on Sunday forecast cold and dry weather for the metropolis in the next 24 hours.—APP