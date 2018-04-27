Rain increases threat of dengue larvae spread

Rawalpindi

The rainfall during the last week has increased the threat of dengue larvae breeding, which needs to be tackled on urgent basis, said Additional Deputy District Officer Dr Amir Shahzad here Thursday.

Chairing a weekly meeting to review anti-dengue campaign, he directed the officials of Rawalpindi Waste Management and Social welfare department to create awareness among masses to keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the officials to ensure full implementation of anti-dengue regulations and warned that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Dr Amir called upon the residents to keep an eye on junkyards, schools and under construction buildings which lead to spread of dengue larvae. He said a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in that regard.