Rain in plains, snowfall over hill tops likely

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday predicted rainfall with snow at the hills as the westerly wave affecting western and upper parts of the country would likely to grip different parts of the country on Friday and Saturday.

Talking to APP, Director National Weather Forecasting Centre (PMD) Dr Khalid said that the prevailing weather system was persisting in the country’s northern areas, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The pattern would remain Saturday night persisting till Sunday morning whereas the current weather scenario was a normal one, he added.

According to PMD weather forecast, more rain (with snowfall over the hills) was expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

However, light rain and drizzle was also expected at isolated places in Kalat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Sukkur divisions.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain and drizzle at few places was also expected along Sindh-Makran coast including Karachi, it added.

The forecast for next 24 hours predicted more rain (with snowfall over the hills) expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Faislabad and Sahiwal divisions.

During the last 24 hours the weather forecast informed that rain (with snowfall over the hills) occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Kalat, Peshawar.—Agencies

