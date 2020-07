Islamabad

Rain is expected on Eidul Azha as the Met Office predicted a new wet spell from Saturday to Sunday. According to a weather advisory issued by Met Office, rain/wind-thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Barkhan, Khuzdar.—APP