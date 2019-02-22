Rain, heavy snowfall blocks KKH, other roads

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

Torrential rain and snowfall in all over Hazara division on Thursday blocked Karakoram Highway (KKH), many other communication links and caused landsliding at various areas. During last 24 hours, Naran received more than three feet snow, Shugran one feet, Thandyani and Galyat more than one feet while in the plain areas including Abbottabad city torrential rains have triggered flash flood.

Due to heavy snowfall and rain roads of Thandiani, Galyat, Naran and Kohistan are blocked at several places, people are stuck in their houses. District administration Manshera and Galyat Development Authority (GDA) have issued travel advisory and directed the tourists to avoid the travel in the snowfall hit areas as mostly roads are blocked.

District administrations in Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad have started the operations to clear the KKH, Kaghan Naran road, Main Murree road Galyat and other connecting roads. In upper parts of the Hazara division besides road blockage by heavy snowfall and land sliding telephone and electricity breakdown is also a huge problem for the residents.

As usual, after heavy rain flash flood blocked main Mansehra road in Abbottabad and the water also entered in the houses in Sir Syed Colony and adjourning areas. According to the meteorology department, widespread more rain/thunderstorm with snowfall over hilly areas of Hazara division is expected.

