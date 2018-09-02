Rain, gusty winds likely at isolated places

Islamabad

The Met Office on Saturday forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the country. However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan districts for next 24 hours.

The Bahawalpur Met Office Saturday forecast a dry to party cloudy weather for city and its adjoining areas during next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 41C and the lowest minimum 27C degrees were recorded. Similarly, the Met Office also forecast partly cloudy weather for most parts of the region.

However thunderstorm-rain associated with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Shangla, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Bunner, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi districts while at isolated places in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North Waziristan, D I Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts for next 48 hours.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp