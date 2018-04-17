Rain, gusty winds likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, federal capital, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during next 24 hours while at isolated places in Balochistan and few areas of central Punjab.

Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Bannu, Kohat, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions during this time span.

A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Friday, an official of Met office told APP.

During the last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, D. G. Khan, Quetta, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

The Bahawalpur Met Office Monday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and lowest minimum temperature 25 centigrade were recorded in the city.—APP