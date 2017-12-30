Rain frustrates England in push for Ashes win

Melbourne

Rain hampered England’s bid for victory on the fourth day of the fourth Ashes Test on Friday, with David Warner and Steve Smith also offering resistance at the crease.

At tea after two rain delays, Australia were 103 for two and trailing the tourists by 61 runs after England’s first innings ended on the first ball of the day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

At the break, Warner was on 40 with skipper Smith not out 25, with the floodlights on and large rain covers protecting the wicket square.

The tourists, with all the momentum after Alastair Cook’s record-breaking innings of 244 not out, snared the wickets of Cameron Bancroft and Usman Khawaja to send early jitters through the home side.

Bancroft hit four fours before he chopped Chris Woakes on to his stumps on 27, while Khawaja was caught behind off James Anderson for 11.

England, pressing for their first victory in the already-decided Ashes series, were all out on their overnight total of 491 on the first ball of the day.

Anderson was caught by Bancroft at bat-pad off Pat Cummins for a duck to end the innings. Cummins finished with four for 117.—APP