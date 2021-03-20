Rain expected to derail Pakistan’s Day Parade

23rd March marks the anniversary of the resolution for the establishment of a separate homeland for Muslims in India. Every year, military jets showcase bold maneuvers and paratroopers demonstrate parachute jumping in Islamabad.

However, this year there are concerns that rain will derail the Shakarparian Pakistan Day parade preparations, as the Pakistan Meteorological Department expects rain in Islamabad on March 23rd. Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to fall in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Lahore, Gilgit, and Muzaffarabad on March 23 morning hours, according to the PMD.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are also expected to crash in different parts of the country including Baluchistan, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.