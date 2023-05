Rain expected in upper, central parts of country

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more wind dust/thunderstorm intermittent rain in upper and central parts of the country during the next week and temperature during this time remain normal.

In a report issued on Friday, the Met Office informed that another westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on 28th May (Sunday) likely to persist till 31st May (Wednesday). Under the influence of this weather system:

Wind-dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected in Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qilla Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Noshki, Naseerabad, Kalat, Lasbella, Khuzdar & Sibbi), Sindh (Sukkur, Dadu, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Khairpur & Larkana), Punjab (Layyah, Bhakkar, D.G khan, Rajanpur, R.Y khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Okara & Pakpattan) on 28th (evening/night) & 30th May.—INP