Rain expected in the upper half of country on Tuesday, Wednesday

Islamabad

The dry winter is over in the upper half of the country. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has said that in the coming week, it’s going to rain in several areas of the country. Snow is also expected in the mountainous areas.

The department predicts it will rain between Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain is expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu and DI Khan, as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sargodha. Saturday’s lowest temperature was recorded in Skardu, where mercury dropped to -14 degrees Centigrade. In Astore the temperature dropped to -8 degrees, whereas in Quetta, Kalat and Hunza it was recorded at -7 degrees. The lowest temperature recorded in Islamabad was 1 degrees, while Karachi was a minimum temperature of 12 degrees. The fog in Lahore and other parts of northern Punjab has become even denser in the past few days, due to which sections of the motorway have been closed.

Traffic has been stopped on the M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian as well as the M4 from Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad to Gujra. The Motorway Police are advising motorists to check for road closures before setting out on their journeys. It says people in trouble should call the 103 helpline in case of problems and use fog lights. The M3 and M4 near Faisalabad were also closed because visibility is very low, due to which there is a long line of cars on the motorway. Railway travel and some flights have also been affected by the weather.—NNI

