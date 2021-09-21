Rain expected in most areas of country

Islamabad

The Met departmenton Monday forecast rain- wind/thundershower in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, eastern Balochistan and Sindh during the next 24 hours.

However, isolated heavy falls are also likely to occur during the period. According to synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents are penetrating upper and lower parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded in Punjab as; Lahore (Farukhabad 97, Shahi Qila 32, Lakshmi Chowk 31, Gulshan-e-Ravi 18. The local Met Office has forecast a dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 40 centigrade.—APP