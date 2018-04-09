Rain, dusty-winds likely

Islamabad

Different parts of the country receive rain with gusty winds and thunderstorms on Sunday.

According to Met office, a moderate westerly wave is likely to enter in western parts of the country from today and will expectedly grip central and upper parts of the country tomorrow.

Under the influence of this weather system rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan till Tuesday with intervals, Radio Pakistan reported. However, the system may persist over Malakand division, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir till Wednesday.—APP