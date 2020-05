Islamabad

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during on Saturday.

However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper & southern Punjab, northern Balochsitan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.

According to synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.—APP