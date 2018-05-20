Rain at isolated places likely

Islamabad

The met office forecast rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. However, hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country. Rainfall is likely at Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, UPPER FATA, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.

Meanwhile a shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next few days. During the last 24 hours rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the provincial metropolis here while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Very hot weather conditions with gusty winds is expected in southern plain areas of the country. Highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached at 49°C while in Lahore highest temperature was 35°C, minimum was 27°C and humidity level was 35 per cent.—APP