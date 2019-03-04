Rain at isolated places

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over hills at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hazara, Kalat, Makran divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

According to the synoptic situation, the western disturbance was still prevailing and affecting central and upper parts of the country with rain and snowfall.

This western disturbance was still likely to persist over upper parts of the country during next 12 to 24 hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 39mm,Parachinar 35mm, Cherat 30mm, Dir, Mirkhani 27mm and Kakul 25mm.

The rainfall recorded in Balochistan was Quetta Dalbandin 35mm, Khuzdar, Sibbi 27mm, Kalat 21mm, Lasbella 18mm, Barkhan 11mm, Zhob 13mm, Pasni 07mm, Panjgur 02mm, Ormara 01mm while in Punjab: Islamabad, Bhakkar 33mm, Murree 31mm, Layyah, Kamra 22mm, Rawalpindi , Joarabad 18mm, Chakwal, Noorporthal 17mm, Mangla 16mm, Sialkot, Jhelum 13mm, Narowal, Kot addu and Gujranwala 11mm.

The rainfall recorded in Sindh was Dadu 35mm, Larkana 11mm, Moenjodaro 10mm, Jaccobabad 07mm, Thatta 06mm, Tandojam 05mm.—APP

