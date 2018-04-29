Rain at hilltops scattered places likely

Islamabad

Rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours. However, isolated hailstorm and gusty winds is also forecast in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and its adjoining areas. A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 to 48 hours, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain-thundershower with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Quetta, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall recorded during this time period remained KP: Malamjabba 41mm, Risalpur 25mm, Kalam 19mm, Peshawar (City 15mm, A/P 10mm).—APP