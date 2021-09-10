Rain a ray of hope for people of Thar

Our Correspondent Hyderabad

The recent rainfall in September has created a ray of hope for the Thar desert people to have wild vegetables and fruits like mushrooms, melons, watermelons, apple gourd and other leafy vegetables for their own consumption as well as little extra for the sale in local markets.

Previously, the community received scattered rainfall in June and enjoyed the wild vegetables for a small period, as they could not receive another rainfall to save early sown crops like pearl millet, guar, moth bean and mung bean.

The delayed rainfall again has benefitted the standing crops and grass fields, helping the community to survive by saving crops and growing new food products.

The women of sandy village Leemoon Bheel in Taluka Kaloi, Tharparkar district have cultivated vegetables including green chili, ridge gourd, apple gourd and eggplant at the recently established kitchen garden near the solar-powered deep well and hope to have safe food items soon.