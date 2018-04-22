Railways transformed into profit-earning entity: Saad

Minister eyes foreign investment for Railways

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Railways has eventually been transformed into a profitable organization, due to consistent efforts for streamlining its affairs and enhancing revenues. Federal Minister for Railway, Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday expressed these views while talking to media after inauguration of refurbished Khyber Mail Train at Rawalpindi Railway Station. Hectic efforts are now bearing the fruit and the department has achieved the target of over Rs 50 billion-revenue generation till June 30, he added. He said Pakistan Railways has become a profit-earning entity for the first time.

Currently, passengers prefer to travel by train instead of other transportation modes as arrival/depature schedule is being strictly ensured, he added. He said the timely arrival and departure has made people to opt for travel by rail, which is a positive sign. He also informed that Pakistan Railway has almost 73,000 employees and 18,000 pensioners while 65pc to 68pc revenue is being spent for welfare of employees. He said Pakistan Muslim League-N government is making all out efforts to provide basic amenities of life to the people, adding PML-N would hopefully achieve success in next elections of 2018 on the basis of performance.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that foreign investment would have to be secured to increase Pakistan Railways’ revenue. ‘We have no control over pensions and salaries,’ he said. ‘Every year pensions and salaries of employees are increased.’ Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Pakistan Railways’ income was Rs 18b while its losses exceeded Rs 30b. He said that by the end of this year, railways would earn Rs 50b while its losses would amount to Rs 35b. ‘Losses will increase only by Rs 3b while our revenue would increase by Rs 18b,’ he said.

He said that the only solution to decreasing losses was to increase Pakistan Railways’ revenue. For that to happen, Saad Rafique said that it was important to bring foreign investment. He said that people had not forgiven the ‘sacred cows’ in the past hence he was just an ordinary person who needed to do his best as the federal minister. In response to a question, Saad Rafique said that he did not want to comment on every decision given by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Earlier, the Minister was briefed that the Khyber Mail would run between Peshawar to Karachi and consists of 4 rakes including 16 coaches in each rake. The first rake of Khyber mail has been upgraded by ensuring improvement in amenities including seats replacement, charging points, electric system and overall refurbishment. The rake consists of 06 economy, 03 AC Business, 01 AC Standard, 01 ACC sleeper, 01 Dinning Car, 01 Postal Van, 01 Military courier, 01 Luggage Van and 01 Power Van.