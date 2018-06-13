Railways to upgrade, renovate 30 more stations

Islamabad

Ministry of Railways was planning to upgrade and renovate another 30 railway stations situated across the country aiming to improve the outlook and modernize passengers amenities.

In this regard, Pakistan Railways had already submitted PC-I for upgradation and renovation of railway stations,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Giving detail, he said that a project of rehabilitation of stations has been initiated under which 18 railway stations are being upgraded under various Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

He said the names of railways stations being upgraded are included Karachi Cantt, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Bhawalpur, Raiwind, Gujranwala, Narowal, Nakana Sahib, Hasan Abdal, Khanewal, Okara, Sibi, Harnai and Kohat. Out of them, the official said that Okara, Narowal, Sahiwal and Yusufwala railway stations were inaugurated by the former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. He said that an amount of Rs 210.8 million had been spent on the construction of Sahiwal railway station, Rs 104 million on Yusufwala and Rs 359.8 million had been spent on the construction of Narowal railway station.

Regarding the Raiwind railway station, he said that it is being constructed by the National Logistic Cell (NLC) which started the work in 2016 and about 85 per cent work has been completed.

The official said that Pakistan Railways will spend Rs 977.32 million for upgradation of railway stations in Punjab, Rs 1,242.93 million in Sindh, Rs 442.71 million in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Rs 243.49 million in Balochistan and Rs 66.5 million in the federal capital.—APP