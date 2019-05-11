Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has decided to increase the fares of passenger trains by up to 10 per cent and a notification will be issued soon.

Railways department has decided to increase fares of AC coaches by four to ten per cent. The new fares will not be implemented on passengers of economy class. The fare of coaches has been increased in view of the hike in petroleum prices.

The GST on petrol has been increased from 2% to 12%. The GST on kerosene oil has been increased from 8% to 17% while that on diesel from 13% to 17%.— INP