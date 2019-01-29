Railways to start ‘clean, green & behave good’ campaign

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways is starting Clean, Green and Behave Good campaign from 1st of next month. Announcing the campaign in Islamabad on Monday, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said under the campaign cleaning drive will be held at platforms and trees will be planted on railway stations.

He said the railways staff will behave with the commuters with exemplary courteousness and serve them with best services. The Minister said he himself will monitor the campaign which will continue till 28th of next month and will meet the commuters on platforms.

He said a complaint cell has been set up at the Ministry of Railways to improve our service and end any corruption and malpractice. He called upon the people to discourage such passengers who travel without tickets.—NNI

Share on: WhatsApp