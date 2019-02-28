Railways to restore Nowshera-Dargai rail service in two months: Sh Rashid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said Pakistan Railways would restore rail service between Nowshera to Dargai within two months. Informing the Senate Standing Committee on Railways which met at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Muhammad Asad Ali Junejo, he said Pakistan Railways had started repair work on Nowshera- Dargai railway track.

The minister said anti-encroachment operation was underway to clear encroached land of Pakistan Railways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, however, it was uphill task in the province. To a query, Sheikh Rashid said Pakistan Railways had already declared emergency in recent tension between Pakistan and India and all out efforts would be made to facilitate Pakistan armed forces.

The minister said newly started passenger trains were receiving good response from the general pubic and especially Rahman Baba’s occupancy was 140 percent.

Regarding the Main Line-I (ML-I) project, he said the project was very much important for Pakistan Railways and expressed hope that soon it would be finalized as negotiations were underway with China.

The committee was briefed by officials of Pakistan Railways about China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and Public Sector Development Programmes (PSDP) for next financial year. It was apprised that estimated cost of the ML-I project and establishment of dry port near Havelian were US$ 8.2 billion and would be completed in five years as the part of CPEC.

The body was informed that scope of the project was induction of 50 locomotives, 300 passenger coaches and 2,000 freight wagons and up-gradation of Walton Training Academy. About the objectives of the ML-I, the official said it will increase speed from 65-105 km/h to 120-160 km/h, increase freight volumes from 6 to 35 tons per annum by 2025 and increase railway share in freight transport from less than 4 percent to 20 percent.

It was informed that the journey time from Karachi to Lahore would be reduced from 18 to 10 hours, Lahore-Multan from 5 to 3 hours, Islamabad to Lahore from 4:30 to 2:30 hours, Peshawar to Islamabad from 3:45 to 1:45 hours and Karachi to Hyderabad from 2 to 1:20 hours.

The committee was informed that the project would create 150,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country which would accommodate the youth.

Share on: WhatsApp