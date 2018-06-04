Railways to make all out efforts to facilitate passengers

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Railways will make all out efforts to facilitate the Eid passengers while special Eid trains will also be operated to ease Eid rush, Divisional Commercial Officer, Rawalpindi Raza Ali Habib said. Talking to APP he said, the special Eid trains including Karachi and Quetta to Peshawar and Rawalpindi would be operated and remain in operation till fourth or fifth day of Eid.

He informed that additional bogies would also be attached with regular trains of Pakistan Railways including Rail Cars and Green Line to facilitate the passengers who would be traveling to their hometowns to celebrate Eid with the near and dear ones. He informed that the Railways would run a special Eid train ‘Thal Express’ from Rawalpindi to Multan via Kundian, Mianwali. The additional bogies would remain attached for nearly one month period, he added.

To a question he said, the 20 percent discount on rail fare announced earlier by Pakistan Railways for Ramazan ul Mubarik would continue till 20th Ramazan while the passengers can travel with advance booking tickets till 20th Shawal. He informed that the security of the Rawalpindi Railway station had also been beefed up to ensure safety of passengers.

Armed police personnel have been deployed at railway station to keep security situation in check, he added. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has announced a 30% discount on fares to facilitate passengers on first and second of Eid-ul-Fitr days.—APP