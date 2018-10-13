Railways to introduce 2 trains for Sindh citizens from Oct 16

The Pakistan Railways will introduce two more new trains to facilitate citizens of Sindh province from Tuesday on the direction of PR Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. According to the PR sources on Saturday, (213-Up/214-Down) Mohenjodaro Passenger will be operated between Kotri and Rohri while (215-Up/216-Down) Rohi Passenger will be run between Sukkur and Khanpur.

Fare between Kotri and Rohri of the Mohenjodaro Passenger will be Rs 320 for the distance of 381 kilometre, fare between Kotri and Sehwan Sharif Rs 150, fare for Dadu will be Rs 190, for Larkana Rs 280 and fare between Kotri and Habibkot will be Rs 300.

Announcing fare of the Rohri Passenger train, the railways has fixed fare between Sukkur and Khanpur as Rs 200 for the distance of 220 kilometre, fare from Sukkur to Rohri Rs 25, for Sadiqabad Rs 180 while the fare from Sukkur to Rahimyarkhan will be Rs 190.—APP

