Railways to establish modern complaint centre in capital

The Pakistan Railways has finalized all arrangements to establish an online Railways state-of-the-art Complaint Centre in Islamabad that would start working from second week of February to redress passengers’ grievances without any delay.

“The passengers and other persons will be able to lodge their complaints against any staff of railways, cleanliness, timing of the trains round the clock through website or phone,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. Answering a question, he said the department had started campaign against the passengers travelling without tickets, which significantly reduced the number of ticket dodgers.

The official said Pakistan Railways was considering a proposal to send ‘willful without-ticket’ passengers in jail instead of imposing heavy fines on them. “The department is bearing a loss of Rs 60 million per week due to ticket dodgers.”

To another question, he said that different departments of federal and provincial government had to pay Rs 2715.41 million to Pakistan Railways on account of freight and level crossing maintenance charges, etc.

Giving details, he said Pakistan Railways has total outstanding amount against the departments of federal government is Rs 945.009 million and Rs. 1770.401 million against the provincial government departments.

He said that federal departments have to pay Rs 831.082 million on account of freight and level crossing maintenance charges, National Highway Rs 55.464 million of level crossing and maintenance authority charges, Postal Rs 19.994 million of land charges, Post Master General Rs 17.055 million of freight charges, State Bank of Pakistan Rs 12.799 million of freight charges and Controller General of Accounts, Islamabad Rs 8.615 million of pension share.—APP

