Railways set successful model of progress: Saad

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Railways’ incumbent administration has set its own successful model of progress during the past five years; therefore, there is no need to see any other railway model.

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said this while addressing a farewell party organised at Mayo Gardens here on Sunday to pay tribute to Railways former chairperson and secretary Parveen Agha.

He said that more than 50 million passengers of the railways were ambassadors of the PR who were witness to improvement in the railways.

He said that justice was hard to get for even a civil servant here, who signed contracts of billions of rupees without thinking of their personal interests and served with dedication and honesty.

Paying tribute to the outgoing officer, the minister said: “Parveen Agha was a member of my team and I feel pain by saying her a former officer.”

The minister said that the team was formed with a great difficulty, and may Allah help it save from any break-up.

He said that Parveen Agha was an honest, professional and dedicated woman who intelligently tackled railways issues.

Parveen Agha thanked the minister and entire management of the railways for giving her honour.

PR Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Javaid Anwar also addressed the ceremony. A number of principal officers of the railways participated in the ceremony.