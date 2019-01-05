Railways seeks LEAs help in anti encroachment drive

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Pakistan Railways has requested the police and district administration of Hyderabad as well as the Rangers to assist it in the anti encroachment scheduled for January 17.

According to a letter addressed by Assistant Executive Engineer of Pakistan Railways, anti encroachment campaign was being started to implement the orders of the Supreme Court in the Suo Moto case number 18 and Human Rights Case number 41939.

In the first phase the drive would be carried on 2-kilometer stretch along the track in Latifabad and Hyderabad to retrieve the Railways land.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Friday asked the officers concerned to ensure the removal of encroachments from the land which allocated for establishment of new bus terminal of Hyderabad city.

Presiding over a meeting here at his office which also attended by the Managing Director WASA, Agha Abdul Raheem, Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Ali Shah and Municipal Commissioner Nasarullah Abbasi the Commissioner also emphasised the need of completion of compound wall of proposed bus terminal.

