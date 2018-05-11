Railways retrieve 16 acres land in KP

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has retrieved 16.052 acres commercial land at Peshawar, Dargai, Mardan, Nowshera and Mardan stations from encroachers and un-authorized government departments. “A detailed survey was carried out to identify encroached land, illegally occupied by the individual encroachers and un-authorized government departments,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that a comprehensive policy has been drawn up to prevent further encroachments, adding this policy makes the concerned Pakistan Railway Official and Railway Police jointly responsible in case of any new encroachment. “Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and joint Procedure orders have since been issued for strict implementation of this policy,” the official added.

He said that First Information Reports (FIRs) are being lodged and cases are registered and sent to Railway Judicial Magistrates for expeditious trial. “During the current campaign against the encroachers, 80 cases were registered.—APP