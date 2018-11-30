Railways remove 384 illegal shops in Dudial

Our Correspondent

Chakwal

Pakistan Railways has removed 384 illegal shops on railway land in Dudial (Chakwal) during anti-encroachment operation launched on the directive of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

‘The present government is showing zero tolerance against land grabbers across the country and in this regard Pakistan Railways aggressively is vacating its crucial land from the encroachers,’ an official in the Ministry of Railways told. He said that Divisional Superintendent along with railway police and local administration has demolished the ille-gal shops estimated cost of the land is worth billion of rupees. ‘Around 12 kanal commercial and agricultural railway land worth Rs 66 million also retrieve from the land mafia in Dudial during another operation against the grabbers,’ he added.

He said that Minister for Railways had instructed strictly to all the Divisional Superintendents of Pakistan Rail-ways to retrieve all the land belonging to Pakistan Railways from land grabbers and no political interference would be tolerated in this regard.

