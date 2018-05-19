Railways reduces fares in Ramazan

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways would offer 20 percent discount on advance booking on all classes of its passenger trains during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Railways, 20 percent concession had been announced on all train tickets during the month of Ramazan. The call was made to offer affordable Railways fares to passengers across the nation ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. The spokesman said the Minister has also directed the authorities to give special concession to passengers during the holidays of Eid-ul-Fitr. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Railways, Abdul Hameed Razi said that it was honor for the department that when the transporters hiked fares, Pakistan Railways reduced them for its valued customers. Abdul Hameed Razi said that Pakistan Railways had announced to reduce its fares on more than two dozen different occasions during the last five years.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan Railways Board in its 7th meeting decided that Railways Estate Development and Marketing Company (REDAMCO) engenders revenue so it will take 15 percent service charges from Pakistan Railways to develop self-reliance of REDAMCO. The meeting was held here on Friday in Ministry of Railways, said a press release issued here.

The meeting also discussed reconstitution of Railway Board under Pakistan Railways Strategic Plan (PRSP). As per this plan the new Railways Policy Board may comprise Secretary Railways, Member Railways (CEO Pakistan Railways),Member Finance from Ministry of Railways and Secretary Finance, Member Infrastructure MPRD, Independent Member (Customer),Independent Member (transport sector),Member Private Sector (Private s Association) and Secretary Railways Board.

This assembly of Railways Policy Board will appear after Cabinet approval. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Javed Anwar, Chairman, MOR, Altaf Asghar, Senior joint Secretary Communication, Abdul Hameed Razi, CEO PR, Zahoor Ahmed, Senior Joint Secretary Finance Division, Syed Tanveer Bukhari, Senior Chief Transport and Communication,Faisal Ismaeli,Member Finance MOR and Zubair Shafi Ghauri ,Secretary Railway Board.—APP