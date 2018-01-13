Railways providing best facilities to passengers

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways is providing best catering facilities on various trains, railway stations and vending stalls to facilitate the passengers and their relatives who come to receive them on station. In the past, the catering facilities were pathetic which are now improved by giving contract to the well known firms, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP here.

“Facilities like waiting room, refreshment room, vending stall, book stall, drinking water, police help centre and medical first aid are provided at all important stations,” he added. —APP