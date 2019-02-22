Railways prepares software to digitalise land

Multan

Pakistan Railways has prepared software with Rs400 million to digitalise its lands across country. According to departmental sources, the Punjab Urban Unit has handed over the software to Railways and with its help the department has digitalise its agricultural, commercial and residential lands across country.

In this connection a meeting was held Divisional Superintendent Railways Multan Division Amir Daudpota and discussed the guidance lines about the use of the software. The meeting was told that all land record of Pakistan Railways was safe and every inch of the precious land would be checked through the new software.—APP

