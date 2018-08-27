Railways official refuses to work under new minister

Observer Report

Lahore

A senior Railways official has reportedly requested for a two-year leave with full pay, saying he cannot work under the new minister.

In his application letter, which has been circulated on social media, Mohammad Hanif Gul, a Grade-20 officer, said he finds it impossible to work with Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid, calling him “nonprofessional and ill-mannered.”

“With due respect it is submitted that the attitude of the new Minister is extremely nonprofessional and ill-mannered. As an Honorable member of the Civil Services of Pakistan, it is not possible for me to work under him,” the letter reads.

The official, however, said that the minister was entitled to work with a team that shares his vision.“It is, therefore, submitted that 730 days leave may kindly be allowed to the undersigned,” he added.

The request came a day after the minister chaired a meeting of officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance.

The minister also claimed that he would overcome Railway’s losses this year.

Prior to the application, Rasheed chaired a meeting of railways officials where he reportedly admonished them for telling “stories” about the department’s better performance.

The officials reportedly told him that there has been a significant increase in railways income, to which Rasheed asked them not to praise “any minister” in front of him.

Rasheed after taking up the ministry has often criticised former railways minister Saad Rafique’s performance.

