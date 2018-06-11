Railways makes special arrangements on Eid

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Railways has made special arrangements to facilitate the passengers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

As the Eid is approaching, selling of railway tickets has been multiplied and long queue are being observed at booking and reservation offices of the city railways despite the measures taken by the department like E-ticketing and advance booking.

The PR has introduced 5 additional trains and additional coaches with every train on account of Eid.

It is pertinent to mention here that the railways is operating five special trains on the occasion of Eidul Fitr to manage high flux of passengers.

According to the schedule, the first special Eid train will depart at 11 am from Karachi city on June 12 and it will pass through Khanewal, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Lala Musa, Malik Wal, Rawalpindi and Attock City. It will reach Peshawar Cant on the next day at 10pm.

Second train will depart from Quetta on June 12 at 11:30am.

It will cross Jacobabad, Multan Cantt, Khanewal and Lahore and reach Rawalpindi next day at 8 pm.

Third train will depart from Karachi Cant on June 13 at 11am.

It will cross Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal and Faisalabad and will arrive at Lahore at 10am on the next day.

Fourth train will depart on June 14 from Rawalpindi at 7am via Attock City, Dao Khail, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh and it will reach Multan Cantt on the same night at 10:30pm.

Fifth train will depart from Multan Cant on June 19 at 7am via Kot Addu, Dao Khail and Attock city for Rawalpindi and it will reach its destination on the same night at 10:15pm.

PR spokesman informed that additional coaches will also be attached to the other trains to accommodate maximum of passengers. The Pakistan Railways had already announced 30 percent discount on railway fares to facilitate passengers on the first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The PR Police has also formulated special security plan on railway stations and in the trains for the better security of passengers. Under proposed security plan, DIG Sharaq Jamal Khan has issued directions to all SPs of the Police to increase staff on exit and entry points of the railway stations.

Security of mosques and Imam Bargah situated in the PR areas has been directed to ensure.