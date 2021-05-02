Railways loaded 20,000 plus cargo wagons during April: DS

For the second time during fiscal year 2020-21 Pakistan Railways has loaded 20000 plus wagons in a month — an unusual accomplishment that has been achieved only thrice during the last 5 years. Prior to that the benchmark of loading 20K plus wagons had been crossed in March 2021 and October 2019.

.The cumulative number of wagons loaded in April was 20,385 and average per day loading stood at 680. Number of wagons loaded is proportionally related to revenue generation as higher the wagons loaded higher will be freight earnings and vice versa..

The freight earnings during the month of April were Rs. 1.832 billion with an average of Rs. 61 million per day. Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Mr. Muhammad Hanif Gul said that freight team had been strictly directed to achieve the minimum target of loading 20,000 wagons per month by utilising all the available human and material resources. .

“Though Pakistan Railways confronts multiple operational issues but no compromise will be made if fewer than 20K wagons are loaded” remarked the divisional superintendent while vowing for enhancing the number of loaded wagons and revenue in the coming months.