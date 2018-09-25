Railways leases out 6500 acres land to generate extra revenue

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has leased out around 6500 acres railway land across the country to different departments and private persons to generate extra revenue during the last five years. ‘The land was leased and licensed out for various purposes including premium shops, stacking, agriculture and parking stands etc,’ an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

Giving province wise breakup, the official said that Pakistan Railways has leased out 5,132 acres in Punjab, 833 in Sindh, 470 in KP and 59 acres in Balochistan. To a question, he said that railway administration carried out six anti encroachment operations to retrieve its encroached lands.—APP

