Railways launches spring plantation camapaign

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Railways Rawalpindi Division has launched spring tree plantation campaign 2018 under which over 22000 saplings would be planted in different areas of the division including Railway stations, Railway Colonies, Platforms and other areas for healthier and sustainable environment.

Talking to APP, Divisional Commercial Officer, Railways Rawalpindi, Raza Habib informed that different saplings like Bohar, Sukh Chain, Neem, Mulberry, Sada Bahar, Arjun, Sheesham and others are being planted in the division to make the environment green and beautiful. He said, under an up-gradation project, seven unmanned Railways level crossings in the division were upgraded to Class-II manned level crossing on the main line during last year while three level crossings have also been proposed for warning system by NESCOM, he added. He further informed that the division has completed a number of projects to improve security, upgrade its system and facilitate the passengers.

A construction project of Tarnol Railway Station with erecting new boundary wall and watch towers at Rawalpindi Railway Station, boundary wall with barbed wire fencing at Rawalpindi Railway Station approach road to ensure security of the Railway Station was completed few months ago.—APP