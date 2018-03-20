Railways land record computerization in final stage

Islamabad

Ministry of Railways is in the process of finalizing the computerization of its land record aiming to retrieve the encroached land from illegal occupants. “The project for computerization of railway land record was initiated in 2015 with the assistance of Urban Unit to harmonize the railway land record with the record of all the provincial revenue departments,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said the project is near completion and will safeguard railway land through a computerized monitoring system and will render total transparency in land management. To a question, he said that detailed survey was carried out to identify and work out the details of encroached land, un-authorized occupation by individual encroachers and under illegal occupation of government departments.

The anti encroachment campaign was started and is being monitored by the Divisional Superintendents, Headquarters office and at the level of Ministry of Railways, he added. “A comprehensive policy has been drawn to prevent further encroachments.—APP