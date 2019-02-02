Railways kicks off clean, green & behave good drive

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan Railways (PR) on Friday kicked off a month-long Clean, Green and Behave Good drive in the department on the directives of Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

According to a PR spokesman, under the campaign immaculate cleaning has been started on platforms and in trains,besides trees plantation on railway stations surroundings and other vacant land. Staff has been directed to behave with exemplary courteousness and serve public with best services.

The minister will monitor the campaign which will continue till Feb 28. He will also inspect trains and stations and meet commuters to hear their problems.

It has been directed to all concerned officers to ensure cleanliness of platforms, waiting rooms, offices, bridges, stairs, track after every train departure.

The railways administration has ordered all the officers to ensure cleaning of bathrooms, toilets, after every two hours, besides the sanitation of sanitary fittings, mirrors and commodes.

‘ 24-hour supply of water in washrooms of the railway stations should be maintained,’ the staff has been directed.

All station managers, station masters, sanitary inspectors have been directed to visit different places and report the concerned divisional officers after it.

Proper arrangements of light and supply of water in trains and stations must be ensured, the spokesman informed.

The PR on the direction of the minister has setup a complaint cell at Ministry of Railways to improve its service and end any corruption or malpractice.

Two bogies and engine of a Karachi-bound freight train derailed near Tariqabad on late Thursday night.

An official of Pakistan Railways said that a freight train was heading towards Karachi from Lahore when the mishap occurred.

He said that no loss of life was reported in the incident. The engine and two bogies of the train derailed due to loosening of bolts of track, he added.

The teams immediately arrived at the scene and launched the rescue operation to clear the track, he said, adding the train left for Karachi after repairing of track.

He further said that schedule of other trains was not affected due to derailment.—APP

