Railways to introduce computerized ticket examiner system soon

Rawalpindi

Pakistan Railways will introduce a new computerized ticket examiner system by the end of February which would replace existing manual system. Divisional Commercial Officer (DCO) Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division, Raza Ali Habib talking to APP informed that all arrangements are being finalized to introduce the new system which would help enhance the Railways revenue and check the passengers who travel without tickets. The new system would automatically update everything including time, passengers, seats availability, fare and fine collection etc, he added.

Initially, the system is being launched for Rawalpindi to Lahore, on two Rail Cars, he said adding, under the new system, a state-of-the-art Ipad device attached with GPS system would be provided to the ticket checker which would be used to receive fare or fine by a Rail Car passenger. The system would also help enhance performance of the checkers as they would also be monitored and their location be checked through the devices, he added.

The ipads would have a built in software, he said adding, the checkers are being imparted training to use the devices. To a question he informed that the system would gradually be introduced for other trains. The imported devices have been purchased. To another question, he said that the Kohat-Rawalpindi Rail track was recently rehabilitated besides renovating and rehabilitating four Railway Stations, two each in Rawalpindi and Peshawar divisions to facilitate the passengers of the Kohat Express.

He further informed that a new ticket reservation office has also been established at Platform number two of Rawalpindi Railway Station to facilitate the passengers of Kohat Rail Car, Mehar Express and Hazara Express. According to Division Superintendent Railways, Rawalpindi Division, Abdul Malick, the Railways is making all out efforts to facilitate the passengers and the resumption of Kohat Rail Car service was demand of the public which has been fulfilled.

He said, tight security arrangements have been made at Rawalpindi Railway Station to ensure security of the passengers with best parking arrangements to facilitate the visitors. Replying to a question he informed that Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division earned Rs1864.213 million during 2017 while 42,56,318 passengers traveled through rail service.—APP