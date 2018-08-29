Railways improvement

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the other day that economic condition of Pakistan Railways will be improved within 120 days through effective and concrete measures adding that no decision has been taken to raise railway fares. Sheikh Rasheed said while talking at Lahore Railway Station yesterday, after visiting its various parts. To a question, he said facility of online ticketing will be further extended and improved. The Minister said more attention would be given to attract freight business for Railway. He said officers of Pakistan Railways will work one hour more than normal closing time, however, lower staff will observe the normal timing.

The Railways Minister said a separate standard gauge line will be laid for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects, rather than using the broad-guage line. He said the PM had directed to reduce loss and he was heading towards eradicating losses completely. Sheikh Rasheed vowed to reverse the promotions done illegally/out-of-turn. He also stressed on producing locomotives indigenously. He emphasised to do trade with China in Yuan rather than Dollar. We all should appreciate Sheikh Rasheed for his assertions as this is the way to bring improvement in the Railways plus the country.

TAHIR RAFIQUE

Karachi

