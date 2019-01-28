Railways generated Rs905m from leased land in 15 years

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has generated an amount of Rs 905 million as revenue from 33-year leased land to different departments and privates groups during the period of 2003 to 2018.

Pakistan Railways had set a target to earn around Rs11 billion revenue after the completion of the leased period in its six divisions including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sukkur, Quetta, and Karachi, a document said.

However, the department has allocated 33 points on lease out of which 10 places have been given to oil and gas companies, eight handed over to a defence institution and four points allotted to the other department.

In Karachi Division, the organization had leased out land in Hyderabad and eight different locations in Karachi which would generate Rs 4864.62 million whereas the Pakistan Railways has so far received Rs 292.13 million.

In Rawalpindi Division, the land has been leased out in Sargodha, Islamabad and Sara-e-Alamgir on GT Road, Jhelum and Bhalwal which would generate Rs 1049.05 million and the department has so far earned Rs 154.96 million.

In Lahore Division, the land has been leased out in Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar and Shah Ismail which would earn revenue of Rs 3122.73 million after completion of the lease period, adding, Pakistan Railways has so far earned Rs 30.45 million, the document said.

The organization has leased out land in Multan, Muzaffargarh and Bahawalnagar, under Multan Division, which would generate Rs 555 million and Pakistan Railways has so far earned Rs 54 million from the lease process.

In Sukkur Division, Pakistan Railways has leased out land at Sukkur, Shikarpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad which would generate a total of Rs 535.36 million and the organisation has so far earned Rs 384.88 million.

In Quetta Division, Pakistan Railways has rented out its land for fuel stations in Quetta city which would generate a total of Rs 153 million and the railways has so far earned Rs 33.34 million, the document said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp