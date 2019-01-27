Railway’s focus on freight

MINISTER for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, on Friday, announced more measures to bring down fiscal deficit of Pakistan Railway and ultimately turn it into a profitable entity. He said the headquarters of Railway’s freight department would be shifted to Karachi immediately while a VIP train would be launched for elite class on the occasion of Pakistan Day this year.

Railway is considered as track to the future and a ticket to greener future and that is why the world is laying more focus on modernization of the railway network. The world is turning to rail to answer some of the problems threatening our global transport network. Different countries are aiming at trains that are fast, efficient, transnational, energy efficient and able to cope with the increasing demand on infrastructure. Transportation related problems of Pakistan too would have been addressed effectively had the successive governments paid due attention to Pakistan Railway. Instead of making it a commercially viable organization, most of the governments in the past stuffed it with politically motivated recruitments that added to its burden. Throughout the world there is focus on freight business to increase income as scope for profit through passenger traffic is very limited as governments always strive to offer affordable fares to masses. In this backdrop, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad deserves credit for laying greater focus on freight business and hopefully shifting of HQs of the freight departments to Karachi, the hub of economic and commercial activities, would help realize the objective. It is encouraging that several freight trains are expected to be launched this year in public-private partnership mode. As railway offers cheapest, quickest and safest mode of transportation, there is no reason the freight business would not increase as per expectations when private sector too is associated with the initiative. Pakistan Railway can address its problems with hard work as business community’s trust is improving on railways and they give preference to the train service, as cargo reaches to their destinations safe and fast. Exporters too are switching to the freight trains considering it more economical and safe. However, the real turn around would come when the network is upgraded with the help of China and fast passenger trains are introduced to cut down the travel time significantly. It is also time to focus on research and development to broaden the scope of local fabrication and repair/maintenance of the entire system.

