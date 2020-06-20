Railways finalise strategy regarding Royal Palm Club

Pakistan Railways has finalised the plan regarding Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in the light of directions of apex court during a meeting held in Railways Headquarters Lahore on Saturday with Secretary/Chairman Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani in chair.

During the meeting, it was told that when Railways management committee has taken the arrangements of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club in its hand and there were a lot of issues which were settled by Railway management amicably.

Railway management committee has earned an amount of Rs 380,185,350 in respect of revenue and spent Rs 339,053,828 in respect of expenditure including salaries of employees, during the period from July 2019 to May 2020.

The Railways management committee also earned a net profit of Rs 42,751,522 during the same period, the credit goes to Railway management committee who worked day in and day out and provided better facilities to the members of the club and won their trust and also earned profit.

So far management committee did not sacked any employee of Royal Palm Club. It was also told in the meeting that an international tendering for operator and developer is also in the process which will completely run Royal Palm Club and make it compliant to the international standard.

It was informed that when the railway management committee taken the charge a total of 8 gulf courts among 33 were in working condition and Railway engineers’ brought another 10 in working condition.

After cutting of the grass the golf courts were made standardized and well equipped and various contests has been arranged in it after making it upgraded.

The Railway management committee is ensured that it will be attractive for international bidders and being a state of the art it will get a unique cultural status and will enhance Railway revenue.

The meeting was attended by IG Railways Arif Nawaz Khan, Chief Executive Officer Dost Ali Laghari, Additional General Manger Traffic Zubair Shafi Ghouri, Additional General Manger Infrastructure Nisar Ahmed Memon, Additional General Manger Mechanical Sulman Sadiq, Project Director PMU Hafeez Ullah Khan and other senior official.