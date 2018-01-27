Railways extends validity of journalists concession cards

City Reporter

The Pakistan Railways has extended the validity of concession card for journalists of Punjab till February 15.

According to the PR spokesman on Friday, an official circular has been issued to all authorities concerned to facilitate journalists.

This decision has been taken on the request of Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry as accreditation cards of journalists from Directorate General Public Relations Punjab have yet not been issued, which are mandatory for railway concession cards.

Journalists of other provinces may send their forms according to the schedule, PR spokesman clarified.