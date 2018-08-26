Railways expenses to be curtailed by 15%: Rashid

Invites private sector for Railways betterment; Two new trains to run from Sept 15; 10,000 quarters to be built for employees, generate 20,000 jobs

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, Railways Minister, on Saturday said they planned to curtail the ministry’s expenses by 15 percent and two new trains would be running from Rawalpindi to Lahore and Kundian to Rawalpindi from September 15. Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Railways headquarters here, he said that he had directed the department to cooperate with the National Accountability Bureau so that corruption could be eradicated and the corrupt people could be punished.

He said the daily fare report should be sent to him via mobile phone and will also get the freight trade online.

The railways minister added they will be auctioning off trains and wagons that have been standing stationery for the last 60 years, whereas 30 train stations will be upgraded. He also promised to increase the freight by 20 percent.

About accountability in the ministry, the Awami Muslim League chief said three freight officers have been suspended from their jobs.

The AML chief also put forth an ambitious plan to reform the railways department with salient features including building 10,000 quarters for department employees, generating 20,000 jobs, upgrading railways hospitals and doubling the track with investment from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and planting trees on both sides of the railway track.

He also sought details of protocol vehicles under use of the officials. During his Lahore visit, Rashid has clarified that the officials would no longer get expensive cars and protocol. Earlier, Sheikh Rashid said that the ministry has placed all rest houses for sale to counter Rs40 billion deficit inherited from the previous government.

He said that government is committed to eliminate corruption from Pakistan Railways as Pakistan Railways is facing deficit of Rs40 billion which will be ended as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said that any form of corruption will not be tolerated and employees involved in corruption will be handed over to National Accountability Bureau, adding that full cooperation will be provided to the anti-graft watchdog in this regard. Double track will be laid from Peshawar to Lahore

He went on to say that we will plant trees on both sides of the track acrossto secure the track. The minister invited private companies to brand rail cabins with their product advertisements as railways tracks are available for rent.

He asked that people who had illegally occupied lands of Pakistan Railways should vacate it and this issue will be discussed the next cabinet meeting. “I will not spare incompetent and lazy railway officers. We have decided to end the losses being incurred by railways this year,” Rashid told a press conference in Lahore on Saturday.

He said that 4,000 acres of railway land was under illegal occupation. “I would want the railway officials to perform their duty diligently and honestly,” he said. “I have quit lying for the last eight to nine years,” he said

He said that Railway’s 5-year performance report would be made public. “We are ready to hand over all railway schools and hospitals to the private sector. He said that it is the need of the hour to establish the commercial plazas on the railways’ land to enhance the income of the department.

He said that it had also been decided to replace the broad gauge track with to the international standard gauge. He said the broad gauge track was a major source of corruption in railways. He introduced new slogan of “Araam Haraam Hai” for the railways and said that zero tolerance would be shown for negligence and corruption.

Sheikh Rashid said that WiFi and tracking system would be installed and operatives from September 25 in all trains so that one can locate the train from his mobile phones. He said that online ticketing system would be improved and travel agents would be invited to link with the system.

He offered TCS and other mail operators to come forward and use the railways track.

He said that all hospitals, schools and other such department would be given to private sector; however, workers would be provided protection.

He said that a cut of one billion rupees had been imposed on the billing of electricity and all railways

employees houses would be shifted to Wapda meters.

Scales of all employees including railways police would be revised as their salaries were not enough to meet their needs, he said.

The minister said that pension of the employees would be shifted to the central government as the railways was unable to bear the burden of pensioners.

He asked the PR Karachi division to produce Rs10 billion per year to overcome the deficit. Sheikh Rashid invited overseas Pakistanis, media houses, channels and advertising agencies to utilise railway property.

He said that tracks were also available for rent for any business purpose besides 14,000 bridges for advertisement. He said that all officers had been banned to travel out of the country.

“Bio-metric system would be installed in the railways to insure hundred per cent attendance,” he added.

