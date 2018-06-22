Railways earns record Rs103m from Eid Special Trains

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has set history by earning record Rs 103 million on the first and second day of Eid-ul-Fitr from Special Trains as compared to Rs 76 million earned during the corresponding period of the last year. “Pakistan Railways has made this record due to offering 30 percent concessional rates on first and second day of Eid and better facilities to the passengers,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP. He said that passengers have shown keen interest to travel by trains as Pakistan Railways also announced 20 percent reduction in fares during Ramdan in all the passenger trains across the country. “By the reduction in fares during the Holy month of Ramdan, Pakistan Railways has made record earning of Rs 420.18 million in this period as comparing to Rs 350.3 million during the last year,” he added.—APP