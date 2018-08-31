Railways DS Lahore carries out annual inspection

Pakistan Railways Lahore Divisional Superintendent (DS) M Sufyan Sarfaraz Dogar Thursday visited Faisalabad-Shorkot and Chak Jhumra-Shaheenabad sections on annual inspection.

He reviewed arrangements for cleanliness, clean water, electricity and other available facilities for passengers at all railway stations.

All heads of departments concerned gave briefing about their departments at the sections.

The DS ordered for ensuring security of the passengers as well as the assets of the railways. Several delegations of local communities met the officer and informed him about their complaints.

Several senior officers of the division also accompanied him during the visit.

