Railways to deploy gatekeepers at 1875 crossing points

Islamabad

Ministry of Railways is making all out efforts to deploy gatekeepers at 1875 unmanned railway crossings across the country to prevent accidents on tracks, ensure safety of passengers and general public. “The deployment of the staff on these unmanned railway crossings would be carried out with the assistance of the respective provincial governments,” an official in the Ministry told APP. Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has already written letters to chief executives of all provinces to release funds for the conversion of un-manned level crossings into manned level crossings, he added.

He said that Punjab government had released Rs 610 million and Pakistan Railways upgraded 75 level crossings, adding that provincial government has also promised to release Rs 1400 million during the current fiscal year for up gradation of 150 more unmanned level crossings. Likewise, the official said that Sindh government has also provided Rs 104 million for the up gradation of 15 vulnerable level crossings.

“Pakistan Railways has asked rest of provinces to join hands with the railways to protect scores of precious lives of the people,” he said. As per Railway Act 1890, the responsibility for up-gradation of unmanned level crossing lies with the concerned provincial governments and road authorities, for whom the ministry of Railways would provide all possible technical assistance, he added. “More than 100 people including school children, women and men have lost their lives and 160 sustained injuries in around 800 accidents at manned and unmanned level crossings all over the country during last five years,” he said. He said that migration of rural population to towns, reduction of agricultural land near cities and their conversion into dwelling units, increase in vehicles number and the growing intolerance among the public primarily owing to inflation and unemployment were the main causes of rise in accidents at the unmanned level crossings.—APP